Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People awarded $220K+ for youth substance use prevention

SOLVANG, Calif. -- A local organization has received a major donation to combat youth substance use.

Elevate Youth California awarded $223,516.80 to Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) for youth substance use prevention activities within the community.

This award will help Santa Ynez Valley PHP select, train and support volunteers to educate their peers on the adverse effects of cannabis and other substances.

Santa Ynez People Helping People, founded in 1992, says it's dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families in the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos, and surrounding communities. PHP addresses emergency and basic needs, and acts as a catalyst for positive community change.

"It is hard to find a family in our community that hasn't felt the devastating impact of substance use disorders among their children," said CEO of PHP, Valerie Kissell. "Either through medical issues or entanglement with the justice system, substance abuse can tear a family lasting implications."

Elevate Youth California, who provided PHP with this award, is a project of The Center at Sierra Health Foundation under contract with the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS).

The awarded partner projects will work with youth ages 12 to 26 and provide youth social justice, peer support and mentoring.

"Our new partners will work directly with youth to improve the environment of communities impacted by the War on Drugs, which has led to inequity in our health systems and the criminalization of color," said Chet P. Hewitt, president and CEO of Sierra Health Foundation and The Center. "California's youth are talented, capable and ready for this investment."

Learn more by contacting People Helping People at 805-686-0295.