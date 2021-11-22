LA Rams, Food Share partner to tackle hunger in Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams helped kick off a popular holiday tradition in Oxnard. They call it, 'Bashing Hunger.'

Players teamed up with three supermarket giants – Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions – and Pepsi to host Thanksgiving food distribution with Food Share Ventura County.

Together, they're hoping to tackle food insecurity in communities throughout Southern California.

It's an issue that hits close to home for Rams nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

"Growing up my parents always taught me, 'use your blessings to be a blessing' so food was always kind of a huge thing," Joseph-Day said "I remember my mom always sending food over to my grandfather in Haiti, so it's always been a passion."

Meal kits include a 12 to 15 pound turkey, side items and produce.

You can support efforts through 'For U' offers on Pepsi Cola products through Dec. 28.

"Food should never be an issue for people,"Joseph-Day said. "If we could just fix that, a lot of issues would be resolved."