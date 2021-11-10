Friends raising money for family who lost everything in Ventura apartment fire

VENTURA, Calif. - Friends of a young father whose family lost everything in an apartment fire last week are raising money to help the family get back on their feet.

Christopher Heminger and his son are among 12 people who were displaced by a Saturday fire in an apartment complex in Ventura.

The fire was first reported around 1:50 a.m. on the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes, but the fire damaged multiple units and one person was injured.

Betsy Jones, a friend of Heminger, started a GoFundMe page on his behalf. Jones said Heminger is a young father who is picking up the pieces after the fire ripped through the apartment early Saturday morning.

Jones said Heminger lost everything when his apartment went up in flames.

His son lost all of his clothes and toys and the family dog perished in the fire, Jones said.

The GoFundMe page says anything helps and no donation is too small.

To find a link to donate, click here.

According to the Ventura Fire Department, 12 people, including eight adults and four children, were displaced by the fire.