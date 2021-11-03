Local law enforcement participates in Special Olympics torch run

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara law enforcement officers and staff took part in this year's Special Olympics torch run.

Over 70 law enforcement officers from southern Santa Barbara County participated.

On Wednesday they made their way down State Street with a police escort.

Participants represented every agency from the sheriff's office to airport patrol.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run has become the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for the Special Olympics.

In Southern California, the torch will be carried more than 15,000 miles through 200 communities.