Pismo Beach offers grants for families, childcare centers

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – The City of Pismo Beach is offering grants and scholarship for childcare centers and families.

Families can get up to $2,000 to help pay for childcare for three to 12 months.

There will be $20,000 available for those grants. To apply for this grant, click here.

The city is also offering grants to help pay for the costs to reopen or expand child care centers.

There will be $30,000 in funds available for that program. Click here to apply for this grant.

The deadline to apply for both grants is Nov. 19.