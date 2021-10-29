Oscar Mayer WIENERMOBILE visits Santa Barbara, raising funds for local charity

SANTA BARABARA, Calif. - You know the jingle. You've always wanted the whistle. And now is your chance to see the Oscar Mayer WIENERMOBILE in person.

The iconic vehicle, with roots in Santa Barbara, is back visiting the region. It's making stops along with it's two "Hot Doggers" at local businesses and nursing homes raising money for local food delivery program, Food From The Heart. Specialty T-shirts are being sold for $20, with proceeds going exclusively to the non-profit.

The Oscar Mayer WIENERMOBILE will be handing out those famous weenie whistles through November 3.









