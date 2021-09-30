Santa Maria-Bonita Unified partners with Pipeline Medical to provide free COVID testing

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School District teams up with Pipeline Medical to provide free COVID testing for teachers and students and faculty members.

According to Public Information Officer Maggie White, the school district has a total of four testing sites.

•Liberty Elementary School: 1300 Sonya Lane

•El Camino Junior High: 219 W El Camino Street

•Fesler Junior High: 1100 E Fesler Street

•Tommie Kunst Junior High: 930 Hidden Pines Way

The district said sites are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.