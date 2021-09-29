Guadalupe launches micro-enterprise program, designed for low-income community to get business started or expanded

Community

GUADALUPE, Calif. – A new grant in Guadalupe is helping small businesses and others start one.

Guadalupe received a 250-thousand dollar grant for the microenterprise assistance program.

It's designed for low-income residents.

Los Amigos De Guadalupe will be assisting the city on the implementation and operation of the program.

Grants and loans will be given to eligible candidates to start or expand a business, and business coaching will be provided to applicants.

“Our hope is that this will create enough businesses and additional businesses to really help the community grow economically,” said Los Amigos De Guadalupe director Tom Brandeberry. “Yes, that’s the ultimate goal.”

The program is free and amigos de guadalupe says applications are still open.

In order to qualify, you must be a Guadalupe resident and have a qualifying income, and the business must be 5 people or fewer including the owner.

Los Amigos De Guadalupe said so far 8 residents have applied and been approved.

The goal is to get at least 20 on board.

For more information on the new program, click here.