Santa Barbara company sends large-scale generators to New Orleans after Hurricane Ida

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After Hurricane Ida swept through New Orleans leaving a path of destruction, one Santa Barbara business owner decided to help in the recovery process.

Juan Castro, the owner of Castro's Cleaning & Restoration of Santa Barbara, is part of a network of friends across the country who travel to the scenes of natural disasters loaded down with the equipment to support recovery efforts.

While meteorologists were tracking Ida's progress and estimating the trajectory of the storm, Castro and his friends were getting ready.

Two days before Ida made landfall in New Orleans, Castro said he had five large generators already on the road and headed to Louisiana, with an additional seven to follow in the days to come. Those generators were earmarked for hotels and schools.

"We are not a big company, but we have power and equipment to help in the time of need," said Castro on his personal Facebook page.

As the equipment arrived and cleanup efforts began, Castro made it out to New Orleans in person with another truckload of equipment to help.

He said he expects to stay there for two to three weeks and help wherever he is needed.

Castro said he specializes in commercial and industrial water damage restoration.

Castro's Cleaning & Restoration remains fully staffed and equipped in Juan's absence. Serving the Santa Barbara area since 1979, the Castro Family and their crew provide property damage restoration and cleaning services, and they'll continue to do so until Juan's return.

