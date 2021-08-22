Vaccine mandate opponents rally outside Goleta hospital caring for COVID patients

Community

GOLETA, Calif. - People who are opposed to any kind of COVID-19 vaccine mandates rallied outside Goleta Cottage Hospital on Saturday.

Most have chosen not to get vaccinated.

The rally comes at a time when COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise again nationwide.

The majority of severe cases are among people without vaccinations.

That has not swayed demonstrators who don't believe the statistics or think the pandemic should impact their behavior.

Gabriella Salsbury said she is a nurse who questions the vaccine's safety and the news.

"We need to stand up, we need to wake up, people need to do their own research. Don't trust the news, the news is politicized, it's all about politics," said Salsbury.

Some people on the fence about the vaccine stopped by to discuss the matter.

While some cars honked in support, critics of the protest offered colorful comments as they drove by.

When asked for a statement about the rally, Cottage Health sent our newsroom the following:

The rally was not on our property and was not endorsed by our healthcare organization. We encourage anyone with questions about COVID to seek information from their medical provider. Cottage Health

Many critics believe the pandemic will suffocate victims and continue to hinder normal life while people remain hesitant to get vaccinated.

During the new in-person school year It has already led to cancelled football games and outbreaks among children are on the rise.

A similar rally took place outside Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria on Thursday.