Documentary highlighting Santa Barbara man’s life with ALS premieres at Fiesta 5 Theater

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A documentary premiered at the Metropolitan Fiesta 5 Theater Sunday night highlighting the life of a Santa Barbara man who was diagnosed with a terminal disease shortly after becoming a father.

"Not Going Quietly" documents the journey of 32-year-old Ady Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS just four months after his son was born.

After being diagnosed, Barkan vowed to spend his last years fighting for healthcare justice.

The screening, which premiered at 5 p.m., features Barkan and his team of caregivers.

Barkan reportedly relied on home care aides to allow him to stay at home with his wife and son. Without them, he would be forced to move to a nursing home for 24/7 care.

He is currently using his energy to fight to ensure President Biden keeps his $400B promise to fund home and community based services.

The Sunday night premiere was followed by an exclusive Q&A with the filmmakers, Rachael King and Ady Barkan himself.

For more information on Barkan's mission, you can visit www.beahero2021.com.