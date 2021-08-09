Hand made Fiesta float recalled 1886 Grand Centennial arch

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A specially made float patterned after the Grand Centennial Arch from 1886 in Santa Barbara was driven around Santa Barbara during Old Spanish Days.

Mark Martinez designed the small float and towed it throughout the city.

He says as the city gets close to the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days it was a good reminder of another historic time.

The arch was built over State Street in 1886, 100 years after the Old Mission was founded. It stood at State and Figueroa Streets for the parade to go under that year.

Many people came up to Martinez' arch to take photos during this year's Fiesta week including this past Friday in De la Guerra Plaza.

Martinez is a Fiesta historian and has helped out in float building at the Carriage Museum in the past.