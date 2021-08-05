Watch La Fiesta Pequeña replay this weekend

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A replay of Wednesday's 2021 La Fiesta Pequeña will be broadcast this weekend.

The annual kickoff to Fiesta was closed to the public out of an abundance of caution as Santa Barbara County saw an increase of coronavirus cases and a looming renewed indoor mask mandate.

NewsChannel 3-12 had originally planned to broadcast the event live on Channel 3, but the broadcast canceled and Old Spanish Days organizers announced a number of Fiesta performers tested positive for COVID-19.

Old Spanish Days was able to salvage the event with a live stream on their website.

Your NewsChannel is happy to announce that a replay of the event will be broadcast this weekend.

You can catch a replay of La Fiesta Pequeña this Saturday on NewsChannel 3 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

A Sunday replay will air on Fox 11 at 10 a.m.

You can also watch a replay of Pequeña at anytime on our website.

WATCH: La Fiesta Pequeña