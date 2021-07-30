Central Coast nutritionist see increase in weight gain during pandemic

Community

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – According to some nutritionists, many Central Coast residents have gained some weight during the pandemic.

"I gained between 12 to 15 pounds of weight," said nutritionist and owner of Crunch Fitness Arturo Quezada. "I wasn't motivated to do anything during the pandemic."

Quezada said many of his clients have a main goal, and that is to shed off the pounds they've gained in the last year in a half.

"Many had stress and anxiety during the pandemic," said Quezada. "Many overate and were inactive as well and that causes weight gain."

The nutritionist has some tips and guidance to the community members who are struggling to lose that extra weight.

"Watch your calorie intake," said Quezada. "Even when you work out, if you are overeating, it will show in your body. Get some cardio workouts in. It will help you lose weight."