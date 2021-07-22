COVID vaccine misinformation continues within undocumented community in Santa Barbara County

Community

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Many undocumented people are still hesitant to get COVID vaccinated. Reasons include language barriers or fear of sharing their personal information.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said it has been an ongoing issue. However, the department's partnerships with local organizations help alleviate the situation.

Do-Reynoso said social media and rumors could be another possibility. She recommends for everybody to refer to the CDC, the California Department of Public Health or the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health.

Mixteco Indígena Community Organizing Project, also known as MICOP said team members have heard a variety of things within the undocumented community, as misinformation has been roaming around the neighborhoods.

"Hesitancy is not exactly what we are seeing," said Director Ana Huynh. "The need for information is what they are looking for."

According the Huynh, language barriers is one of many reasons why many in the undocumented community haven't gotten vaccinated.

"They ask questions about the COVID vaccine," said Huynh.

She said some are still asking where to get vaccinated because many still don't know.

MICOP has made its efforts to keep the undocumented community informed in the COVID vaccine.

Click here to see the Santa Barbara County Public Health COVID-19 data.