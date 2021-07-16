Goleta woman recognized as 2021 Congressional Woman on the Year

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A Goleta woman was honored as California's 24th District Woman of the Year on Friday afternoon in Santa Barbara.

During the ceremony, Congressman Salud Carbajal presented Sylvia Uribe with the award at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.

She was honored with a commemorative pin and a framed copy of a written tribute in front of her family and friends.

"It was a complete surprise when I got a call from Mr. Carbajal telling me that I got the Congressional Woman of the Year Award. I didn’t really know what to respond, except for thanking him for the great honor that this is," said Uribe.

Uribe was born and raised in Mexico City before moving to Santa Barbara with her family 28 years ago.

"About 30 years ago I arrived in Santa Barbara with my family. We came directly from Mexico City due to a job offer that my husband got as an International Trade expert. We came for a couple of years, and as many other stories go, we could not leave our piece of paradise. After a few years, we bought our home in Goleta, and we have been living there ever since," said Uribe.

Uribe works for the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Victim Witness Unit and also serves on County commissions. District Attorney Joyce Dudley was also present on Uribe's special day.

Uribe has provided many community services throughout the Santa Barbara area, most to the Latinx community.

Her goal is to help overcome language barriers in the community.

She has created many programs including Líderes Latinos and Fun in the Sun which provides services for low-income Latinx children and their families.

"It was a complete shock to see the reality of many members of the Latino community in this town. It seemed that they worked very hard, but no matter what, it was very difficult for them to get by. Parents of young children have to work two to three jobs, with the consequent result of not being able to stay vigilant of their children and, in turn, children having discipline problems, sometimes very serious. This situation has devastating results for the whole family and, it also has devastating results for the whole community," said Uribe.

Uribe also owns TransilPro, a company that provides translation and interpretation services to businesses, government, community organizations and many others.

Uribe works with STESA and Just Communities to provide volunteer training for Spanish speakers.

Uribe said she is thankful for her community's support which has allowed her the ability to give back to the community.

"Every person that helped me was here today and I'm really honored and thankful for each one of them."