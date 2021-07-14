Central Coast residents react to California Stimulus checks coming September

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two out of three Californians will be getting a stimulus payment, as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $100 billion dollar budget that was signed this week.

Eligible people will receive $600, while those with dependents will receive an additional $500.

Central Coast residents are giving mixed reactions to the stimulus payment.

Some say the check will help them stay afloat after more than a year of dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

But critics say it's a bad idea because it encourages people to rely on government money to get by.

“A lot of businesses are hurting by not having these applicants applying for jobs because they are comfortable living off with that money,” said Central Coast Resident Dana Leyva.

“I think it is a step forward in the right direction,” said resident Walt Myer. “But at some point we’re going to have to stop and let the community raise the bar.”

To qualify, residents must have filed their 2020 tax returns and have lived in California for more than half of the tax year.

Taxpayers who make up to $75,000 annually will get a stimulus check, as payments are expected in september.

