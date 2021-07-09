Lompoc City Council allows outdoor dining in public space for remainder of year

Community

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc City Council announced outdoor dining will be allowed in the city for restaurants and food service for the rest of the year.

During Tuesday night's meeting, the council voted unanimously in favor of adopting the ordinance.

According to City Council, on July 16, 2020, City Manager Jim Throop issued a proclamation suspending city regulations that prohibited outdoor operation of city businesses, and Lompoc City Council ratified and approved the proclamation on July 21, 2020.

The council said proclamation will remain in effect until ended by Lompoc City Council, or if council declares an end to the local state of emergency caused by COVID-19.

The urgency ordinance declared at Tuesday’s meeting extends outdoor dining in Lompoc until Dec. 31, 2021, even if the state of emergency for COVID-19 is ended prior to that date, that is according to Lompoc City Council.

