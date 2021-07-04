Skip to Content
Community
By
today at 11:43 am
Published 11:54 am

Fourth of July celebrations are underway

Reed Harmon/ KEYT

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Fourth of July is ready for celebration up and down the Central Coast.

In Solvang, the annual parade is underway with packed sidewalks with lawn chairs and umbrellas set up along the roads.

The streets are filling with horses, cars, and candy being thrown from the town trollies.

Lompoc is preparing for its firework display at Ryon Memorial Park, while Santa Maria is making its last-minute firework purchases for those putting on their own shows.

Events / Santa Barbara - South County / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Reed Harmon

Reed Harmon is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Reed, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content