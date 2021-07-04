Fourth of July celebrations are underway

Community

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Fourth of July is ready for celebration up and down the Central Coast.

In Solvang, the annual parade is underway with packed sidewalks with lawn chairs and umbrellas set up along the roads.

The streets are filling with horses, cars, and candy being thrown from the town trollies.

Lompoc is preparing for its firework display at Ryon Memorial Park, while Santa Maria is making its last-minute firework purchases for those putting on their own shows.