Central Coast animal shelters provide tips on how to get pandemic pets ready for owner’s return to work

CENTRAL COAST, Calif.– With most pet owners getting ready to return to work in-person, Central Coast animal shelters provide tips on how can owners get their pandemic four-legged friend adjusted to being alone more.

Woods Humane Society said one way is to keep a work-week routine. According to its website, "Dogs love routine. Start preparing them for the back-to-work life by creating a daily schedule that you will be able to keep up even when you're back in the office."

According to Santa Barbara-Santa Maria Humane Society CEO Kerri Burns, she has been receiving numerous calls on pet owners concerned for their pandemic pet as they go to work and leave them behind.

At this time, CEO Burns says some pet owners are returning their pets, but not for pandemic-related reasons.

"It is the same reasons," said Burns. "Either owners are moving away or they can't keep up taking care of their pets."