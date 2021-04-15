April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, aims to raise awareness on issue

Community

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – In the wake of Paul Flores' arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, including sexual assault allegations, April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Here are some resources that are available in the community and what you need to know about this month.

RISE, abbreviated for Respect, Inspire, Support, Empower, is a non-profit organization that helps victims who suffers from sexual assault.

"It[Sexual Assault Awareness Month] is just a month where we are raising awareness in our community about sexual assault and actually trying to get more conversation and dialogue around sexual assault," said RISE Director of Development and Marketing Stacy Salame. "It is something that does't get talked about as much as it should and that culture of silence could lead survivors of sexual assault to believe they're alone when they are far from alone."

According to Salame, nationally, every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, considering victims over the age of 12. "We know this is highly under reported," said Salame.

If you are seeking help, you can visit the RISE website by clicking here, or calling the 24-hour hotline at (855) 886-RISE (7473).