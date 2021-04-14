Orcutt podcaster shares thoughts and theories on Kristin Smart case on Good Morning America

Community

SANTA MARIA, Callif. - The Orcutt native whose podcast brought the Kristin Smart case back into the spotlight, is sharing his thoughts on this week's arrests.

Podcaster Chris Lambert is getting national attention for his role in helping the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in its Kristin Smart investigation.

The creator of “Your Own Backyard” spoke to Good Morning America Wednesday.

During the interview, Lambert said he is relieved that the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff took action and arrested Paul and Ruben Flores after almost 25 years.

During Tuesday’s news conference, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson credited the podcast with helping the nearly 25 year long investigation. A podcast that brought national attention to the Central Coast and new leads in Kristin Smart's disappearance.

“I just wasn't sure that I was going to get any public acknowledgement of that so I was surprised,” said host of podcast Chris Lambert. “Just like everyone else was when the sheriff said that my podcast was being helped and that some of the witnesses they had brought had directly led to the arrest.”

When asked what's next for his podcast, Lambert said listeners will have to wait a bit for a new episode.