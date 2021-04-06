Pet adoptions continue to rise during the pandemic at Santa Maria Valley, Santa Barbara Humane Society

Community

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Pet adoptions at the Santa Maria Valley and Santa Barbara Humane Society are still on a high demand as COVID-19 keeps many people home.

Last year, over 1,500 pets were adopted.

"This year, we have just kicked it off to a great start," said Santa Maria Valley and Santa Barbara Humane Society CEO Kerri Burns. "We have done over 300 adoptions so far this year."

Along with pet adoption on a rise, pet services are also on high demand. "Our spay and neuter and wellness appointments have increased because we've been able to open up more appointments for the public to come in," said Kerri Burns.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, click here.