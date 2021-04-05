Variety pack of summer camps now open for kids during upcoming school break

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Summer Camp program was on the sidelines for most kids last year, but sessions will be open again as the coronavirus issues ease up.

Sign ups are underway.

The city says it will have a variety of options including junior lifeguards, surfing, nature and engineering.

The Parks and recreation department says it will provide fun and much-needed socialization in a safe environment.

Summer registration and to see the complete listing of camps can be found at: sbparksandrec.org

