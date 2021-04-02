Weekend beach closures, parking clampdowns aim to quell Deltopia plans in Isla Vista

Community

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - For the next two weekends, beaches in Isla Vista are closed and overnight parking restrictions are taking effect in the seaside college community and the adjacent city of Goleta in an attempt to derail a potential 'Deltopia' street party amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UC Santa Barbara students traditionally have gathered on the eponymous Del Playa Drive in I.V. to party during the first week of the school's spring quarter.

The event was already becoming more subdued in recent years before the onset of the pandemic last year turned much of Isla Vista into a ghost town.

The beaches are closed as an extra precaution to discourage students from gathering on the sand for the next two weekends.

Isla Vista Community Services District Board President Spencer Brandt encourages all students to hang out with the friends they live with in their immediate households, noting that all students and community residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in less than two weeks.

You can watch the full story tonight on NewsChannel 3.