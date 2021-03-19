Dana Adobe in Nipomo celebrates reopening after one-year closure

Community

NIPOMO, Calif. -- There were a lot of smiles at the DANA Adobe & Cultural Center Friday afternoon.

After spending the last year closed due to COVID-19, the Nipomo landmark finally reopened its doors for visitors.

"We have things on the walls and people are excited to come and learn about Dana and all that we have to offer," said Alexis Carreno, DANA Adobe & Cultural Center Executive Director. "It's an amazing feeling to see people back on the property and to be able to talk to them."

Earlier this month, San Luis Obispo County entered the Red Tier in the State's Blueprint For a Safer Economy.

The move into the Red Tier allowed museums, like the DANA Adobe & Cultural Center, to reopen indoor operations with a limited capacity.

Red Tier status gives museums an opportunity to reopen inside with a 25 percent maximum capacity.

"As soon as we were ready to open, we went full force to put up this exhibit and get ready to show people what the adobe is," said Carreno. "It's awesome to start with this exhibit, and to just give people an understanding of what the adobe is before they go on a tour. Opening today is a good thing!"

With the green light to reopen inside, the Cultural Center is now featuring a brand new exhibit titled, Rancho Nipomo: Land & People Part I.

"We focus on three different aspects, starting with the Chumash, and then leading to land acquisition of Rancho Nipomo, and how Captain Dana got this land," said Carreno. "Then we move into the township of Nipomo and how the land that Captain Dana had became all of Nipomo, and what it has turned out to be up until the 1890's. This is Part 1 of a two-part exhibit because there's so much information and artifacts that we have to offer."

The DANA Adobe & Cultural Center is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tours of the DANA Adobe are available through private appointments only.

Walking on the one-mile trail system is open to the public.

For more information about the DANA Adobe & Cultural Center, click here.