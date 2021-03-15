Community car care project helps those in need and others trying to save money

Community

GOLETA, Calif. - The days of raising the hood on a car and doing basic maintenance is not over, especially with the help of a group coming together in Goleta.

The Community Hot Rod Project is revved up to not only do some standard services on vehicles, but to show owners how to do-it-themselves.

At a recent outreach event, cars were lined up for oil changes, diagnostics, washing and detailing.

It was held at the South Coast Church parking lot on Cathedral Oaks Rd.

The all ages program has many levels including restoration and fabrication.

Part of the program including supplies paid for through fundraising.

The plan also includes an outreach to those on a limited budget for car repairs or who are living in their cars and need maintenance to keep their vehicle operational.

For more information go to : Community Hot Rod Project