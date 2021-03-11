SBUSD students receive jackets to keep warm during wintry outdoor learning

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Education Foundation's fundraising efforts are now coming to fruition.

Jackets will begin to go out to Santa Barbara Unified School District elementary students on Thursday in order to keep them warm as they return to campuses with modified learning due to COVID-19.

Classes now must take place outdoors or in rooms with open windows and doors in order to maintain air flow and reduce the risk of virus transmission.

Santa Barbara's late winter weather has been chilly at times; however, this week has been even more uncomfortable. Scattered storms have been intermittently soaking the area in rain and snow-like hail since late Tuesday.

The Education Foundation hopes to send jackets to students at all nine of the district's elementary schools.

The organization has already raised more than $13,000 of a $22,000 goal, without including a $25,000 contribution from Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief.

