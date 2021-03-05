NBA All-Star 2021 to support Direct Relief’s Fund for Health Equity

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The NBA's All-Star Game and events scheduled for this Sunday in Atlanta will put health equity causes into the spotlight.

Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief's "Fund for Health Equity" will be one of four causes highlighted and supported by the All-Star events.

Direct Relief recently established the fund in the wake of last year's resurgence of social justice protests and movements for change. The fund will help organizations and educational institutions that provide support for communities disproportionately lacking in overall health and access to suitable health care, primarily communities of color.

The fund has already raised more than $75 million dollars from private donors, including philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. The goal is to raise $150 million.

Now the fund is getting international attention through the NBA, along with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), UNCF (United Negro College Fund), and National Association for Equal Opportunity (NAFEO).

