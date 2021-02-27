Vice President Harris speaks virtually with astronaut, Cal Poly alumnus Victor Glover at International Space Station

Community

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Cal Poly alumnus and NASA astronaut Victor Glover while he was aboard the International Space Station.

"Victor is making history as the first African American on a long-duration space mission. He's a reminder of what's possible when we dream big and think big," Harris said in her post.

During the call, Harris asked about Glover's experience at the space station as well as who has come before and inspired him on his journey.

Glover said that this is a time to appreciate human space flight and how far the world has come, but what he is most excited about is the future of space flight.

Regarding his first space walk outside the station, Glover said, "One of my colleagues said to me to keep your world small. To focus on the thing right in front of you and then slowly widen out that world view, and that really helped because the first time that I did sit back and look down at the earth, I just wanted to do that for the rest of the seven hours that I was outside. It was pretty amazing."

Highlights from their conversation can be watched online here.

Glover launched into orbit from Kennedy Space Center alongside three other NASA astronauts on Nov. 15, 2020.

He shared his firsthand experience at the International Space Station through a brief video a few days later.