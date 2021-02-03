Lompoc votes for another riverbed cleanup

Community

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc City Council discussed cleanup efforts at the Santa Ynez Riverbed Tuesday night.

The area has been an issue for the city for a long time. They held a major cleanup effort in 2018, but people moved back in.

Just two weeks ago, police responded to a deadly shooting there. Fires have also broken out in the riverbed.

The council heard possible solutions during Tuesday night's meeting. While the initial focus was the riverbed cleanup, it quickly shifted to health, safety, and homelessness concerns as well.

"If the county can't help us, which they should, I'm not saying take the responsibility off of them, but we've gotten to the point where this is an issue in our community that is threatening the lives of our residents. Not just our residents on the surface, but their own lives, we just talked about three homicides," said Gilda Cordova, District 1 City Councilmember.

The council heard from both the police and fire chiefs as well as the city manager.

After nearly 90 minutes of deliberation, the council voted 5 to 0 to move forward with planning the cleanup.