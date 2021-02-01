Changes to De la Guerra plaza could be in Santa Barbara’s future

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Months of studies, public meetings and planning are going in to a change in Santa Barbara's downtown square - De la Guerra Plaza.

The Santa Barbara City Council will discuss the item tomorrow.

The presentation will include a suggestion for the plaza to have a level building to building look and a pedestrian priority.

Some of the ideas have included new landscaping, lighting, artwork, and restrooms.

At one point, moving the Saturday Farmers' Market there was considered by that idea has been dropped.

There's also been a design consideration to fold in the plaza changes with the downtown promenade nearby on State Street.

Part of the process to redesign the plaza included doing archeological studies on the historic site.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara De la Guerra Plaza report