LIVE: Grace Fisher’s Winter Music Showcase plays on despite pandemic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After nine months of canceled performances due to the pandemic, Grace Fisher's Winter Music Showcase is still going on.

The Christmas celebration is scheduled to air on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and on KEYT.com at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.

“I wanted to bring the show to the public as a reminder that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

This year’s showcase was prerecorded in the Granada Theatre.

Many talented musicians, artists, sound and stage technicians, came together to bring this show to the public.

The Voice semi-finalist Will Breman offered up a Christmas classic and shared some of his new music.

“Pandemic or not, the Granada is so revered,” Breman said. “To be out here playing it for the first time with a group is a dream come true.”

Former American Idol contestant Jackson Gillies also performs in the show.

“Walking into that theater, my whole body started vibrating,” Gillies said. “I could feel all the excitement from past shows.”

The Granada has been dark since March, with the venue forced to furlough 25 employees.

Yet, this show offered an opportunity to turn on the spotlight once again.

We’d prefer to have the whole audience there and have that view but this is the next best thing,” Granada executive chairman Palmer Jackson said. “You get to see these great performers, who are so passionate and talented.”

Shot from differing angles, musical performances are spread throughout the theater.

“We didn’t only use the stage, we used the founder’s room and upstairs,” Fisher said. “We really got to showcase different areas in the Granada.”

Even in these tough times, the production provides holiday hope.

“The Fisher family never gives up when they have something they wanna do,” Gillies said. “It’s an amazing quality and it’s the reason why we’re going to be able to watch this concert.”

“The holidays are different this year but this show is going to be our community’s way of celebrating,” Fisher concluded.