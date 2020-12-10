‘CA Notify’ app made available to Californians, designed to alert people if exposed to COVID-19

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – California launched a new app Thursday, designed to alert people if they were exposed COVID-19.

The exposure notification app called "California Notify" is now available on Apple and Android phones.

It gives users the option to sign up to be notified if they were exposed to COVID-19, but how you sign up varies based on what kind of phone you own.

This high tech tool is available as a download on Google Play store for android users.

If you have an iPhone, you don’t need to download an app.

You simply go to your settings, find exposure notifications, select the United States, pick the state of California and you are set.

CA Notify uses a bluetooth signal on phones to keep track of who you have been in close contact with and for how long.

Santa Maria leaders say this app can help by stopping the spread of COVID.

“Because of the high case rate in santa maria, this is another good tool that santa maria residents could use to stop the spread,” said Santa Maria Spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

If you test positive for COVID, you must click on the “Share a covid-19 Dignostics’ on the app, it'll then send a text message to those who were in contact with you along with steps on what to do next.

The app keeps who tested positive anonymous, and State leaders emphasise personal information is not shared and the app is not used to track Californians.

We reached out to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Public Health Departments and they said they are working with state officials to find out how they can use the app on a local level.

For more information, click here.