Student holds bake sale to benefit Unity Shoppe, honor Barbara Tellefson

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A bake sale was held by a local volunteer and student to raise money for the Unity Shoppe and honor its late founder, Barbara Tellefson, this holiday season.

The sale was stationed outside the Santa Barbara Design Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and run by volunteer and Laguna Blanca junior Nicole Khodabandehlou.

Nicole has been a volunteer for the Unity Shoppe since she was in elementary school and has held fundraisers for the organization over the past five years, raising thousands of dollars.

This year, her annual bake sale looked a little different. Nicole wanted to honor the Unity Shoppe's late founder, Barbara Tellefson.

Tellefson created the Unity Shoppe out of a small charity, and today the nonprofit organization helps 20,000 people a year at its free store in Santa Barbara.

Sadly, Tellefson passed away earlier this year in November following a brief illness. She was 84 years old.

Tellefson's passing touched Nicole's heart as she said she had picked the late founder to be her hero during an event in elementary school. Now, she wants to carry on her legacy.

“I think she’d want the community to help as much as possible, especially in this whole corona and COVID situation. The help is much more needed now than ever,” said Nicole.

This year's bake sale raised $1,200 and will return next Saturday, Dec. 12, at the same location and time.