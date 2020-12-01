Santa Maria’s Russell Park to reopen with improvements

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria will soon reopen a neighborhood park that's been given a complete makeover.

Russell Park on the city's southwest side has a new lawn, new children's playground, new restrooms and new energy-efficient lighting. Other improvements include new concrete paths for greater accessibility.

With new and improved amenities, the renovated Russell Park at 1000 West Church Street in #SantaMaria will reopen to the public on Saturday, Dec. 5th. Guests must wear masks and social distance per health orders. Details at https://t.co/kPnAsa2d5P. @smrecandparks pic.twitter.com/GkTrCcpMDv — cityofsantamariaPIO (@City_SantaMaria) December 1, 2020

The city says it's another example of how it's trying to maintain and improve recreational facilities during these tough times.

"We're very proud of our ability to open a park during this time, you know it's a challenging time, but we will continue to provide those services for the community," said Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Assistant Director Brett Fulgoni.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal and state grant money was used to complete the makeover. The new and improved Russell Park is expected to reopen this weekend