Santa Barbara launches online tool to report non-emergency encampments, homelessness

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The city of Santa Barbara has unveiled a new online form that allows residents to report non-emergency encampments or people in need experiencing homelessness.

The from says submitted requests "are logged, assessed, and dispatched according to the order received," and that reports made in areas not under the city's jurisdiction will be sent to the proper responsible agency.

The city's Environmental Services Division will receive requests for encampment cleanups, while the Housing and Human Services Division receives those for homeless services needs.

This comes as temperatures drop and the pandemic continues, presenting an even more challenging time for those experiencing homelessness.

Fires are also in focus after multiple blazes were sparked near an encampment alongside Highway 101 in Goleta last week.

Emergencies, such as an active encampment fire, should still be reported by calling 911.

The form can be accessed here.

