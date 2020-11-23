Special delivery Thanksgiving meals are still being served up at the United Boys & Girls Club

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County is serving up Thanksgiving meals, but it won't be in the traditional community dinner settings.

Instead the organization is preparing dinners for its members to pick up.

The coordinated effort starts with contact from a family to their local club. The staff will make the dinner box and pickup is set for Tuesday evening.

Traditionally, the club dinner has been Tuesday of Thanksgiving week, in person.

Due to the coronavirus, the even could not be held. The boxes of dinners will, however, feed hundreds of club members.

For more information go to: United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County