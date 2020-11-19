Looking for the Helpers: Woman receives free home repair during pandemic

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Help us look for the helpers!

Free Home Repair During Pandemic

Habitat for Humanity is working through the pandemic to fix properties and help keep people safe.

The organization's Southern Santa Barbara County chapter recently did a big upgrade for Carpinteria senior Lori Ann Graham for free.

Over the years, her home had become dangerous. There was a large hole in her bathroom floor, and she just couldn't afford to fix it.

With the help of donated materials and volunteers, that hole is now fixed and safe for Graham to live in again.

Volunteers also painted her home and planted some plants.

Habitat for Humanity's home repair program is really important, especially now as people are struggling during the pandemic.



"Santa Barbara is beautiful, but behind the veneer of prosperity are so many people who have great needs within their homes," said Jessica Wishan, CEO of Habitat for Humanity, Southern Santa Barbara County. "We have seniors who are aging in their home and we need to support them with aging in place. We believe that home is the basis for health and happiness and education. Everything starts with home."

Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new homes and repaired more than 150 others from Goleta to Carpinteria.

And for people like Graham, it has made all the difference. "You have given me so much more than you know, you've replaced worry with peace," Graham wrote in a note for Habitat.

Habitat is encouraging other homeowners who qualify to inquire about home repairs. If you are eligible, it's free.

For more information, to donate or sign up as a volunteer, visit sbhabitat.org.

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!