City of Santa Maria receives stable results in first quarter budget, not enough to project if it’ll stay that way

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – As cities across the country face tough budget issues due to the pandemic, Santa Maria is saying it's seeing mixed results in its budget.

The City of Santa Maria says it's facing a budget deficit right now, but it's not all bad news.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it was able to balance the books using funds reserved by city council for such a need.

There is some sight of positive economic growth for the city, sales tax revenue is up.

But City Manager Jason Stilwell says it is too soon, and not enough to project if it’ll stay that way.

There are still some challenges the city is going through with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the biggest worry is the long term costs of businesses, roads repairs, retirement plans and more.

However, at this time, the city says it is not something residents should worry about.

“We are taking a closer look at our finances on a regular basis, reporting them quarterly, updating the budget annually,” said City Manager Stilwell. “We are on a track where there will be some reductions in services going forward, but we are trying to do it in a methodical way.”

The city will continue to keep the community informed of its fiscal situation and how the volatility can impact public service.

For more detailed information, click here.