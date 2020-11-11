Central Coast veterans in need receive supplies at special drive-through giveaway

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Veterans in need are receiving essential supplies and resources today at four special drive-through giveaways.

Called "Salute To Veterans," the event is essentially replacing the annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down, which was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the three-hour event, veterans will receive a special "to go” bag that is filled with hygiene items, socks, sunscreen and sunglasses, a first aid kit and more, as well as a list of community resources.

“Especially during this time of division in this country, we all need to take time Wednesday to pause, take a step away from the heated political rhetoric and take a moment to remember all the men and women who answered the call for their country,” said 5th District Supervsior Steve Lavagnino in a statement. “We owe these heroes a debt of gratitude and Veterans Day and our little celebration is just a small token to let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifice.”

The giveaways are being held at four different locations, three in Santa Barbara County, the other in Ventura County.

Locations include the Joseph Centeno Government Administration Building in Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara America’s Job Center of California, Goodwill Workforce Services in Lompoc, and the Goodwill Retail Store in Oxnard.

Last year, 479 veterans received a record number of 131 services at the annual Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Organizers expect the Stand Down event to return in 2021.