Board of Supervisors approves concerts at Santa Maria Raceway for specific times

NIPOMO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors has approved concerts at the Santa Maria Raceway but voted to restrict them to a specific window of time.

On Tuesday, the board unanimously voted to limit concerts to Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Owner Nicholas Duggan applied to hold up to six one-day events with up to 3,500 attendees on unspecified dates in 2021. The decision clears the way for these concerts to take place, as long as they are scheduled on the appropriated days.

On Monday, we spoke with neighbors of the raceway who were opposed to concerts being held at the venue due to noise concerns.

Some of the people we spoke to said they had accepted the sounds of racing when they moved to the area, but they were unprepared for loud concerts nearby.

The Friday and Saturday restrictions is an apparent compromise between the owners of the raceway and the neighbors concerned about noise levels.

The raceway will have no restrictions on racing, as part of the vote.