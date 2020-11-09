Santa Barbara veterans to be honored at Goleta drive-in Wednesday night

Community

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will host a "Night at the Drive-In" event Wednesday night at Goleta's West Wind Drive-In in order to safely commemorate Veterans Day amid the pandemic.

The Foundation says the event will feature a catered barbecue dinner, color guard, speakers and some surprises.

Groups will stay physically distanced in their cars as the Foundation honors all U.S. veterans, specifically highlighting two Santa Barbara World War II veterans.

Art Peterson, 96, served in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division and fought on D-Day. Peterson will not be at Wednesday's event but will have family representing him.

Ugo Arnoldi also served in the Army, spending time under the leadership of General George Patton. Arnoldi's family opened Arnoldi Café, a Santa Barbara staple, more than 80 years ago.

Arnoldi passed away in 2015, but will have family representing him Wednesday night as well.

There is still space available for more groups to join the event. To learn more or buy tickets (until Tuesday), click here.

