3rd annual Rams Make A Wish Night goes virtual

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation Tri-Counties will host its 3rd annual Rams Night for Wishes with the Los Angeles Rams. But this years event will look different because of the pandemic.

For the past three years, the Los Angeles Rams have partnered with Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties for a fundraiser known as Rams Night for Wishes. The event is usually filled with hundreds of donors and NFL players, but that's changing this year.

“We are doing it virtual style this year because, as we all know, we are in a whole new world,” said Pattie Mullins, who is the CEO of the Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties. “In a way to help raise money to grant wishes, we have gone virtual and we are very excited about it.”

In the past, players would surprise guests and interact with the crowd. This year they'll still be involved.

“So we are having a players chat as part of the main program, Andrew Siciliano from the NFL RedZone is hosting, so we are really excited about that,” said Mullins. “We don’t release the players that are attending until the night of, so that is always exciting, and I think the ability to watch from your phone and you can be in your sweats.”

The organization says it's been challenging to fundraise during the pandemic, but more than 240 tickets were sold for Monday night's virtual event. The goal is to raise $150,000. Even though the organization is not granting travel-related wishes at this time, it is still making wishes come true.

“When we ask the children what they would like to do instead of travel, they are so creative,” said Mullins. “We are working on a wish to customize a pair of Vans, a garden, a playhouse and roommate overs.”

New this year, anyone can participate in the online auction or make a donation to help grant more wishes.

“We have over 138 kids hoping for a wish this year and we would like to make every wish come true,” said Mullins.

The live online auction will be open and available until 8:30 p.m. Monday night. You can participate or make a donation at RamsNight20.givesmart.com.