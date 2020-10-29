Looking for the Helpers: Oxnard police raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness

Community

Real Men Wear Pink

Thursday's Helpers are local police officers. They've been raising a lot of money during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Oxnard Police Department has dedicated the month of October to raising money and awareness for breast cancer research.

They've hosted several fundraising events.

Including one last week, where three officers shaved their heads in solidarity with cancer patients. It happened outside of the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers are also selling pink patches.

Also, officers have also been transporting cancer patients to their appointments and donating gift baskets to patients and nurses.

It's all part of the 'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign.

All of the money raised is donated to the American Cancer Society, and used for breast cancer research.

Oxnard police say breast cancer has hit home for many of their own.

"It's such a prolific disease that's affecting women and men in our county. My wife was personally affected by it as well as several employees that have gone through breast cancer treatment," said Sgt. Jeff McGreevy.

"We stress community policing connecting with our community so much," said Chief Scott Whitney. "This is a way because so many people are touched by cancer, breast cancer, many other cancers in our community. It's a way for us to connect with so many more people."

So far the Oxnard Police Department has raised more than $25,000 beating last year's total of $23,000.

And they are not done yet. They are hosting their last event at Starbucks this Friday. The location is 380 West Esplanade Street in Oxnard. It's called Coffee for a Cause and starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m. You can also contact the Oxnard Police Department directly to donate.

