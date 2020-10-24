Trump supporters hold Freedom Rally in Goleta

Community

GOLETA, Calif. — Saturday afternoon a large group gathered for a Freedom Rally in Goleta.

Supporters of Donald Trump stood together at the intersection between Hollister and Storke Road.

“We want to make sure that everybody knows that there’s a significant contingent of conservative people here,” Santa Barbara Tea Party president Steve Thomas said. “Who really believe in freedom, who really believe in the stuff that Trump is doing.”

Receiving honks of support from some passing cars, rally-goers were also met with some significant vocal opposition.

The crowd demonstrated in favor of the president, funding law enforcement and local Republican candidates.

“They talk about the hidden voters for Trump, we see it here today,” Republican Tony Krejdovsky said. “We saw it here last week, it’s unbelievable how many people are beeping for us.”

The group hopes that their presence inspires others in town who support freedom of speech and conservative politics.