As deadline nears, United Way looks to lift families needing rental assistance in SB County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The United Way has partnered with Santa Barbara County to deliver roughly $2 million in rental assistance to families in need living in unincorporated areas of the county.

The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which gave Santa Barbara County about $46 million in funding.

The County Board of Supervisors set aside $7.5 of that CARES Act funding for local "vulnerable populations," with $2 million of that figure going to emergency rental assistance to help families and individuals who have lost jobs or seen incomes cut due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The United Way of Santa Barbara County is helping get the word out. The organization is offering online resources and an application to help deliver the rental assistance to families in need in unincorporated areas of the County.

Cities like Santa Barbara and Goleta had similar funding allocated for emergency rental assistance, but the County still has roughly $1 million to give to eligible families before a deadline at the end of November.

Families or individuals seeking the assistance must have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and live in unincorporated areas of the County, and can check if their address is eligible using this map from United Way. Eligible families must also fall below certain income thresholds.

If approved, families can receive up to $1,000 of rental assistance per month for three months. Payments would go directly to landlords to ensure the assistance goes directly to rent.

