Chumash Tribe donates $100,000 to local schools

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation announced Thursday it will commit $100,000 to Santa Ynez Valley schools.

The donation is aimed to address unforeseen costs caused by coronavirus restrictions with local schools preparing to reopen with distance learning.

The funds will be split among 12 schools in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said he hopes the funds will help provide access to the resources they need to operate in a virtual classroom.

“We felt this was an opportunity to give our schools some assistance as they navigate distance learning and continue to provide a proper education for our local youth,” Kahn said.

The exact amounts donated for each school will be announced in the coming weeks.