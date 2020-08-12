New ‘Say Their Names’ memorial in SB Funk Zone remembers Black lives

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new 'Say Their Names' memorial was built Wednesday in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone.

The memorial features more than 200 pictures of Black men, women and children whose lives were cut short by racism, injustice or police brutality.

The new memorial adorns a chain link fence on Anacapa Street near Mason Street. The initial design went up a few blocks away in July, before it was taken down three weeks later as plans for this new memorial began.

Organizers from around the county helped make the memorial, including members of the black community and Healing Justice SB, as well as those from the wedding industry that donated ribbons and flowers for the memorial.

Co-organizer Leticia Resch says local property owners are allowing the memorial to stay up for three weeks before it needs to be moved again.

