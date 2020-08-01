StarCycle switches gears with outdoor rides

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — On a typical morning, La Cumbre Plaza is quiet as can be.

Nowadays, you’ll hear the sound of music blasting throughout the courtyard from StarCycle Santa Barbara.

After all indoor fitness centers throughout the county were forced to shut down operations yet again, many businesses adapted in order to survive.

Adjusting on the fly to survive, StarCycle began holding classes outdoors on Wednesday.

“That little taste of everybody coming back to the studio, we received so much response from our members,” StarCycle co-owner Kayla Johnson-Neal said. “They really wanted to get on bikes in any way shape or form.”

Just a few weeks after celebrating its one-year anniversary in late February, the studio was forced to shutdown for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flash forward to this weekend and they're operating outside of mall hours within La Cumbre Plaza to comply with county guidelines and remain open outside.

“We start our first class at 7 a.m. in the morning,” StarCycle assistant manager Katelyn Reeves said. “We do 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and on Sundays, we do an 11 o'clock class.”

To stay open, safety and sanitation remain a high priority.

Instructors and riders must wear masks until they are seated on their designated bike.

“They’re wearing their mask until they come onto their bike,” Johnson-Neal said. "Once they’re seated, they take their masks off.”

Capacity has been cut in half to 20 riders.

This has allowed for six-foot distancing between customers.

“We’re outdoors, we’re totally distanced,” StarCycle member Sarah McFadden said. They’ve made every precaution necessary to make sure that we’re all safe and that they’re safe as well.”

These dance-driven workouts allow everyone to sweat out their stress in the sun.

“The second that music comes on,” Johnson-Neal said. “When you’re on the bike with your people, we have the most amazing community.”

“It really helps relieve anxiety, gets your endorphins going and helps calm you down,” StarCycle member Jill Van Wie concluded.

After classes are completed each morning, the bikes are stored back inside the studio.

People can reserve spots in a StarCycle class through their website.